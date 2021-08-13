Ortom: Nobody should think of coming to Benue to rig 2023 polls

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will mobilise against rigging of elections in the state in 2023, but emphasised that anyone who insists on coming to the state to rig should say his last prayers. The governor spoke in Makurdi while reacting to claims by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that the PDP had registered only five million members ahead of 2023. He noted that the claim was “a 419 move by the APC and a rehearsal for rigging future elections.” “For us here in the state, we will be fully mobilised, anyone that comes to rig election in 2023, should say his last prayers. You cannot rig where we are in the majority, it is impossible.” “Our party won the governorship, three senatorial seats, seven House of Representatives seats, among others, in the 2019 general election.” “This is how they want to start rigging. We are not going to give them an inch. APC cannot conduct common ward congresses. Did you hear any rancour when we conducted our congresses? Their five million memberships is fraud. We are equal to the task,” Ortom said. Governor Ortom described the moves to amend the Electoral Act by the National Assembly as another fiasco aimed at denying Nigerians the right to exercise their franchise. He further insisted that a push for manual transmission of results was against the tenets of credible and transparent elections.

