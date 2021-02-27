News

Ortom not author of crises affecting herders, group replies Arewa youths

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

A group, Benue Alliance for Truth and Justice (BATAJ) yesterday absolved Governor Samuel Ortom from allegation by the Arewa Youths for Truth and Justice that he is the author of the crises affecting Fulani herdsmen in the country. Arewa Youths in its recent outing in defense of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State’s position on herders carrying AK 47 riffles to defend themselves, said Ortom was the brainchild behind myriads of challenges confronting Fulani herdsmen activities across the country.

But addressing the media yesterday in Makurdi, the National President of BATAJ, Peter Shande, reminded the Arewa group that Ortom was a thorough-bred democrat and not an accidental leader, who has over the years been at the threshold of Fulani menace that saw hordes of people in the state killed and thousands displaced due to violent attacks by militant herders over years.

The statement reads: “We vehemently object to the allegation that Samuel Ortom is the author of crises affecting Fulani people in the country. This is outright falsehood. If anything, the strains the governor has been through are caused by the wanton killing of innocent farmers by Fulani herdsmen in Benue state.”

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

