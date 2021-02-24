Ortom, Och’Idoma canvass for peace, selfless service

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Wednesday called on traditional rulers on the state to always worked towards sustaining peace and stability in their respective domains to fast track speedy economic and social development of the state.

He made the call at the grand royal reception organised in honour of His Royal Highness, Engr. George Edeh, First Class Chief of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Intermediate Traditional Area Council by the Ai-Olaje Ado Development Association.

The governor said there was need for the traditional rulers to be selfless, forthright and remain non-partisanship for the collective good of people of the state and Nigeria in general.

Paramount ruler of Idoma kingdom and Och’Idoma IV, Chief Elias Obekpa, urged the new Och’Enone to rekindle the love between traditional rulers and their subjects in his domain, adding that love and unity remain the bedrock of every society.

