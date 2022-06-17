Politics

Ortom offers scholarship to football players

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Wife of the Benue State Governor and founder of Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF) Dr. Eunice Ortom yesterday announced the foundation’s resolution to offer scholarship to players who participated in the just concluded ESLF football tournament and are about to enroll in higher institutions. The Governor’s wife stated this in Makurdi while playing host to the Super Eagles stand in captain, Moses Simon at the operational headquarters of ESLF in Makurdi, the state capital. The governor’s wife noted that the decision was in line with the foundation’s vision which is to promote education while empowering the youth through sports and other productive activities for their development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Convention: How PDP governors dared military powerhouse

Posted on Author ONYEKACHI EZE

For the first time since the formation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), exmilitary officers failed to have their preferred candidates emerge at the party’s national convention. ONYEKACHI EZE examines what went down   Prior to the October 30 and 31 national convention of the PDP, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former military president, Gen, Ibrahim […]
Politics

Injustice in APGA informed my return to APC, says ex-Lawmaker

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi

Former Majority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly, representing Anambra West State Constituency, Hon. Victor Jedeofor Okoye, has said that leadership failure and injustice in the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA), informed his return to the All Progressives Congress, (APC).   Speaking to Sunday Telegraph on why he left APGA on the […]
Politics

Electoral Bill: Nigerians have spoken through National Assembly –Rep Egberongbe

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awo jobi

Hon. Mufutau Egberongbe, representing Apapa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has said that a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is qualified to aspire for the position of the president of Nigeria. The lawmaker also speaks on other issues of interest in an interview with Oladipupo Awo jobi. Excerpts… Some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica