Ortom offers scholarship to football players

Wife of the Benue State Governor and founder of Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF) Dr. Eunice Ortom yesterday announced the foundation’s resolution to offer scholarship to players who participated in the just concluded ESLF football tournament and are about to enroll in higher institutions. The Governor’s wife stated this in Makurdi while playing host to the Super Eagles stand in captain, Moses Simon at the operational headquarters of ESLF in Makurdi, the state capital. The governor’s wife noted that the decision was in line with the foundation’s vision which is to promote education while empowering the youth through sports and other productive activities for their development.

