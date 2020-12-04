Metro & Crime

Ortom offers scholarship to late commissioner’s children

The Benue State government Friday promised to take over sponsorship of children of late Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Saleh Emmanuel Ikwulono up to university level.
Governor Samuel Ortom, who announced this in Obagaji, Agatu Local Government Area at the funeral of the deceased, said the late commissioner’s children deserved academic support.
The governor stated that Dr. Ikwulono was a brilliant man who became a medical consultant at a relatively young age and had instant impact as a member of the State Executive Council.
Governor Ortom, on behalf of the state government, prayed God to grant the departed Health Commissioner, who died at the age of 43 eternal rest and the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu described the death of Dr. Ikwulono as devastating and touching, saying the deceased was intelligent, committed and ready to learn fast.
Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba said the deceased left for medical attention with expectations from his family and colleagues that he would return hale and hearty, describing the death as quite painful.

