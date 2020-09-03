Ortom opts for parliamentary system of government

*says it offers room for power sharing

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Thursday recommended the parliamentary system of government as a credible democratic alternative for Nigeria.

He said it is best for the country because it is more accountable because it provides avenue for power sharing and regular interface between the leaders of the executive and representatives of the people.

Governor Ortom stated this during the inauguration of the committee to prepare the state’s submission to the National Assembly Committee for the review of the 1999 Constitution.

He maintained that the parliamentary system of government will enable smaller parties to participate in governance to some extent moreso that it is cost-effective for the Nigerian context.

Governor Ortom lamented at the current practice in which the Federal Government has dorminant constitutional powers in nearly 100 percent performance while the states and local government areas are only able to function in 30 percent or less of these areas as a distortion of the spirit and practice of federalism.

“We need a constitution to set out a system which the various tiers of government can simultaneously engage in the types of relationship that are common to all functional federations by specifying the areas in which the tiers have autonomy, areas in which they need to cooperate, areas where the relationship is supervisory and areas where power is shared.

“To further strengthen the Rule of Law and promote accountability, we need to separate the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation from that of the Hon. Minister of Justice. Also, separate the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation from that of the Accountant-General of the Federal Government (and similarly for the office of the Auditor-General).

“We need to establish a constitutional court to support the Supreme Court in settling disputes between the levels of government as a court of first and last resort,” he said.

Ortom enjoined the committee to approach the assignment with all diligence, sensitivity and tact that it deserves, and to accord every contribution and contributor with their due respect.

