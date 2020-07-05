Metro & Crime

Ortom orders disinfection of Govt House as COVID-19 Vice Chair dies of disease

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom at the weekend ordered the immediate disinfection of the entire Government House following growing cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The directive came as Vice Chairman of the state’s Action Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Godwin Achinge died from complications from the disease on Sunday.
New Telegraph, which visited the seat of power at weekend, saw a team of medical personnel carrying out the disinfection of the governor’s office, his residential quarters and lodges.
Already, top government functionaries, who tested positive for the coronavirus, are now in different isolation centers in the state receiving treatment.
But Prof. Achinge, who doubles as the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics at the Benue State University, Makurdi, reportedly gave up the ghost at a hospital facility in Jos, Plateau State where he was taken to after he tested positive for COVID-19 early last week.
Prof. Achinge’s death has brought to six, the number of those who have died of the pandemic in the state.
According to the daily update as posted by the COVID-19 Committee on Saturday had given the umber of death as five with 97 out of the 888 cases tested to have returned positive.
A member of the state’s Action Committee on COVID-19, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed Prof. Achinge’s demise on Sunday by telephone.
“Yes, we lost Professor Achinge, the Deputy Chairman of the state’s Action Committee on COVID-19 this afternoon,” the member said.
However, when contacted, the Commissioner for Information and member of the State Action Committee on COVID-19, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, said she was yet to confirm the report from the Chairman of the committee and Deputy Governor of the State, Engr. Benson Abounu.

