Ortom orders immediate arrest of killers of Benue varsity don

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Monday ordered the state Police Command and other security agencies in the state to immediately arrest the killers of a senior lecturer at the  Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi Dr Karl Kwaghger.
Dr. Kwaghger, a Professor of Mechanical Engineering, was allegedly assassinated by unknown gunmen at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka Foundation in Makurdi metropolis last Saturday night.
Witnesses said he was gruesomely murdered during an outing to watch football matches at the Foundation.
His private car and a mobile phone was also reported to have been taken away by the assassins.
The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, condemned the gruesome murder describing it as unacceptable.
He called for thorough investigation into the incident and reaffirms the resolve of his administration to sustain the fight against crime in all its ramifications.
Governor Ortom consoled the family of the late Dr. Kwaghger and assured them that “those behind the killing of their son, husband and father must be brought to justice”.
He prayed God to grant the slain university lecturer eternal rest.

