Ortom orders implementation of N30, 000 minimum wage

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Tuesday directed the state’s Head of Service to immediately commence implementation of the interim agreement his administration reached with labour leaders on payment of N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants on Grade Levels (GL) 1-6.

 

In the earlier interim agreement that was brokered three months ago, implementation was expected to immediately take effect at the end of December starting with workers on GL 1-6 while those on GL 7 and above were to wait until further discussions on same resume after detailed cleaning of the payroll.

 

The labour leaders and unions, according to Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijohor who briefed newsmen then,

 

are also part of the clean up committee where governent is expected to talk about excessive allowances that certain categories of workers are not entitled to.

 

“They  (such workers) would have to defend it before the committee. It is going to be a comprehensive exercise. Because many people are retiring and so, the wage bill cannot remain the same,” he said.

 

Prof. Ijohor was, however, not certain about the current wage bill of the state as he exclaimed: “I cannot tell you categorically what the wage bill is now though there has been reduction in the wage bill in recent times. If we clean up, we believe that we will have more money.”

