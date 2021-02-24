Ortom orders implementation of N30,000 minimum wage

Benue State Gove r nor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday directed the state head of service to immediately commence the implementation of the interim agreement his administration has reached with labour leaders on the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants on Grade Levels 01 to 06.

In the earlier interim agreement that was brokered three months ago, implementation was expected to immediately take effect at the end of December starting with workers on Grade Levels 01 to 06 while those on Grade Levels 07 and above were to wait until further discussions on the same resume after a detailed cleaning of the payroll.

The labour leaders and unions, according to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijohor, who briefed newsmen then, were also part of the cleanup committee where government was expected to talk about excessive allowances that certain categories of workers were not entitled to.

