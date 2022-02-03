News

Ortom orders investigation into burnt Obasanjo farm

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comments Off on Ortom orders investigation into burnt Obasanjo farm

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said he was sad over last Saturday’s fire incident that gutted former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s mango farm in Howe, Gwer Local Government Area of the state. He therefore ordered a full scale investigation into the incident “to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the incident.” Ortom, who gave the order while receiving the report of the incident from the Chairman of the local government council, Mr. Emmanuel Otserga said: “Where it is discovered that the fire was an act of sabotage, the perpetrators must be brought to book.” The governor insisted in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, that no act of sabotage will be tolerated, adding that his government has a deliberate policy to encourage local and foreign investors, especially in agriculture. He tasked security personnel in the state to do all that is necessary to get to the root of the matter forthwith.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: S’East leaders should find lasting solution-RMAFC chair

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, yesterday called on leaders of south east geopolitical zone to come together and find lasting solution to the lingering insecurity in the zone. Mbam said the South- East, which used to be the most peaceful zone in Nigeria, had been engulfed in insecurity which […]
News

Tanzania deploys chopper to boost fight to douse Kilimanjaro fires

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tanzania said on Thursday it had deployed a helicopter to bolster its efforts to put out a blaze that has been burning on Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain, in the East African country’s north. “In order to increase efficiency in containing the fire, we have started using a helicopter since this afternoon,” Hamisi Kigwangalla, minister for […]
News Top Stories

Senate queries NECO over N6.5bn fraudulent contract award

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Senate has queried National Examination Council (NECO) over alleged award of contract amounting to N6.5 billion without due process.   The Senate Committee on Public Accounts explained that the contract in the question was the printing of security and nonsecurity documents by the examination body.   The committee Chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, based […]

