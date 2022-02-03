Ortom orders investigation into burnt Obasanjo farm

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said he was sad over last Saturday’s fire incident that gutted former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s mango farm in Howe, Gwer Local Government Area of the state. He therefore ordered a full scale investigation into the incident “to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the incident.” Ortom, who gave the order while receiving the report of the incident from the Chairman of the local government council, Mr. Emmanuel Otserga said: “Where it is discovered that the fire was an act of sabotage, the perpetrators must be brought to book.” The governor insisted in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, that no act of sabotage will be tolerated, adding that his government has a deliberate policy to encourage local and foreign investors, especially in agriculture. He tasked security personnel in the state to do all that is necessary to get to the root of the matter forthwith.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...