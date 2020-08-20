Ortom pays tribute to humanitarian workers

As the world marks this year’s World Humanitarian Day, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Thursday described as selfless and immeasurable, the services rendered by aid workers and health-care providers in the country and other parts of the globe.

The governor called on governments at all levels to provide greater protection to persons involved in one form of humanitarian work or the other as this will spur them to do more.

He stated in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase that the current battle against COVID-19 has once more exposed health workers and care givers to hazardous conditions leading to the death of many, a situation he says deserves every means of encouragement the affected persons need.

He assured that his administration will continue to evolve policies and actions towards alleviating the plight of people affected by emergencies such as herdsmen attacks, flood and coronavirus.

Governor Ortom appreciated people of state for their support and collaboration in surmounting security and economic challenges in the last couple of years.

