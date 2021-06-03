Ortom: PDP govs defecting to APC’re afraid of EFCC

*Scores APC below average in performance

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Thursday bruised some of his colleagues in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that have defected to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) saying they took the decision to dodge been prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after leaving office.

Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River State is one of the PDP governors, who recently dumped the PDP for the APC, while his Ondo State counterpart, Olusegun Mimiko is reportedly also set to join soon.

But besides, Ortom said their defections has nothing to do with the strength and general support the PDP has garnered, expressing optimism that it will spring surprise to Nigerians in 2023.

Governor Ortom spoke to journalists at the Makurdi Airport shortly after he returned from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on an official visit.

The governor said the defecting governors are simply been blindfolded by what former APC Nation Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole once said that “if you defect to APC, your sins are forgiven”, expressing optimism that there will be hiding place for any criminal or thief even after the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“I have been in this game for more than 40 years so you always see this drama. Some people (governors) are afraid of EFCC that’s why they are decamping to APC because Adams Oshiomhole once said ‘if you defect to APC, your sins are forgiven’. Some of us refused to do this kangaroo forgiveness of sins and I have always told my people to do the right thing.

“So, some governors, it is because they are afraid of prosecution that is why they are running to APC; but there is no hiding place for any criminal or thief, that’s the truth.”

