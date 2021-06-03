Politics

Ortom: PDP govs defecting to APC’re afraid of EFCC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

*Scores APC below average in performance

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Thursday bruised some of his colleagues in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that have defected to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) saying they took the decision to dodge been prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after leaving office.

Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River State is one of the PDP governors, who recently dumped the PDP for the APC, while his Ondo State counterpart, Olusegun Mimiko is reportedly also set to join soon.

But besides, Ortom said their defections has nothing to do with the strength and general support the PDP has garnered, expressing optimism that it will spring surprise to Nigerians in 2023.

Governor Ortom spoke to journalists at the Makurdi Airport shortly after he returned from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on an official visit.

The governor said the defecting governors are simply been blindfolded by what former APC Nation Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole once said that “if you defect to APC, your sins are forgiven”, expressing optimism that there will be hiding place for any criminal or thief even after the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“I have been in this game for more than 40 years so you always see this drama. Some people (governors) are afraid of EFCC that’s why they are decamping to APC because Adams Oshiomhole once said ‘if you defect to APC, your sins are forgiven’. Some of us refused to do this kangaroo forgiveness of sins and I have always told my people to do the right thing.

“So, some governors, it is because they are afraid of prosecution that is why they are running to APC; but there is no hiding place for any criminal or thief, that’s the truth.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Buhari’s govt has failed Nigerians, says Ortom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has slammed the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government saying it has failed Nigerians in the areas of infrastructure, economy, security and fight against corruption. Governor Ortom stated this while addressing an expanded caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Government […]
Politics Sunday Magazine

Eddy Olafeso: Umahi’s defection dangerous for his political career

Posted on Author interview with ADEWALE MOMOH,

The fact that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing leadership crisis is an understatement. First was the parallel zonal meeting of the party in the South-West and next is the crack created in the party in the South- East by the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi. In this interview with ADEWALE […]
Politics

Ebube Agu will boost community policing – Ozigbo

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

A frontline governorship aspirant for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, has commended the South- East Governors’ Forum on the formation of a regional security outfit named Ebube Agu. Ozigbo commended the Forum for taking proactive measure geared towards curbing the menace of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica