Ortom: PDP not polarized over zoning of positions

Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zoning Committee and Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, at the weekend, ruled out widespread insinuation that the party has been polarized over zoning formula.

 

Governor Ortom clarified that all issues that seemed to have clogged the wheels of progress of the party including zoning of its national offices had been amicably resolved with a view to ensuring the emergence of consensus candidates in all positions.

 

The governor told reporters in Makurdi, the Benue  State capital, that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP had adopted the report of the Zoning Committee and agreed that all the positions at the party level that were in the South be swapped to the North and vice versa, stressing that the party is not polarized as insinuated in some quarters.

 

He stated that sharing of the party positions is being done, adding that the intention of stakeholders of the PDP is to ensure consensus candidates emerge for all the positions across the country.

 

“Our party is not polarized, we met as NEC, the Zoning Committee was constituted with the Enugu State Governor as Chairman and me as his Deputy. We met in Enugu, it was not concluded, we came to Abuja and concluded and presented the report to NEC.

 

NEC adopted the report and today we have agreed that all the positions at the party level that were in the South should be moved to the North and those at the North should be moved to the South. So what kind of polarization are you talking about, we have no problem now.

 

“In politics, the minority can always have their say and the majority will have their way; but in our case it was a unanimous decision at the Zoning Committee level and at the NEC level.

 

So PDP is not polarized, we are okay and I can assure you that the process of the distribution of those positions is ongoing and by the grace of God, we are going to resolve all issues because our intention is to ensure that we have consensus candidates in all those positions that have been zoned to the South,” Ortom explained.

 

Ortom, who said zoning is not the problem of Nigerians, noted that what is paramount in the PDP is somebody that will be able to deliver the citizenry from the shackles of insecurity, poor economy as well as improved educational standard and infrastructural development devoid of sentiments.

 

He said: “From Goodluck Jonathan we zoned positions to the North and President Muhammadu Buhari is there – are you getting dividends of democracy? How has the country been se-cured?

 

Have we been able to improve on the economy if this country, have we improved in education and infrastructure?” Ortom fume

