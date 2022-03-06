Ortom: PDP ready to return to presidency in 2023

News Top Stories

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has said that the triumphant outings of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in various elections across the country recently was a signpost that the party will return to power at the centre and win more states at the 2023 general elections.

 

Ortom spoke in Adikpo in Kwande Local Government Area while receiving hundreds of defectors from the All Progressives Congress, (APC), People’s Redemption Party (PRP) and other political parties into the PDP. The governor explained that, “it is obvious that Nigerians have rejected the APC for bad leadership.

 

As such, there is no justifiable reason why a Benue person that is being hunted by militia herdsmen with active support from the APC-led government at the centre to leave the PDP for the APC”. He assured the lead defectors and their teeming supporters of equal opportunities in the party, pointing out that the PDP believes in the justice, fairness and equity.

 

The Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam, in a remark, tasked the defectors and people of the state on unity of purpose, saying Nigerians needed real men like Governor Ortom, who can stand firm on issues of national unity. State Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede, who was represented by the party’s Deputy Chairman, Hon. Isaac Mfo, said the party was happy with its growth in Benue North East through the sagacity of Senator Suswam, Rep Bob Tyough and other leaders.

 

Other speakers, including former Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Chief Mrs Margaret Ichen; House of Representatives member for Kwande-Ushongo, Hon Bob Tyough and Chief Mimi Orubibi, said the people of Kwande were leaving the APC in droves because they see nothing good in the APC.

 

One of the leaders of the defectors and former Chairman of Kwande Local Government Area, Hon. Terhile Iorchir, said Kwande owed Ortom, “a debt of gratitude for his support for them” and expressed the hope that the people will be supported to produce the next governor of the state in 2023.

 

Other leaders who joined the PDP with their supporters included retired Col. Basil Kwembeh, Hon. James Vandefan, Engineer John Ikyembe, Hon Samuel Uke and Hon Moses Ichor as well as thousands of their supporters

 

