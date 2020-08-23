Ortom, PDP using brute force, litigations to muzzle opposition – APC

PDP: You are cheaply crying wolf

Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend, accused Governor Samuel Ortom and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of using what it called “brute force and careless litigations” to gag its members from pointing and voicing out his (Ortom’s) glaring failures.

The APC expressed concern that the government of the day in the state has resorted to random “arrests and intimidation of its members for flimsy reasons with some already arraigned in court with less litigable cases” all in the name of signposting the governor’s glaring abysmal performance.

Acting State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. James Ornguga, in a statement said: “The best way to silence the opposition is through quality projects that can be seen by all and not arrests”.

But reacting swiftly, the state’s chapter of the PDP, via a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, said the APC was “cheaply indulging in crying wolf where there is none”.

The PDP said the Governor Ortom-led administration does not use or condone the use of brute force in addressing issues, as being alleged by APC.

It said under the Ortom’s administration, thuggery, political touting and ills associated thereto have been phased out of the state.

However, the APC cited the latest arrest of its member, Jeremiah Terfa Cheren whom it said ‘was picked in Gboko by the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) like a “common criminal” and detained in Makurdi, the state capital.