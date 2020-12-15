News

Ortom: PDP’ll reclaim power from APC in 2023

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will take over power from the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) to form the government in 2023.

Governor Ortom stated this while speaking at a constituency briefing organised by the House of Representatives member for Makurdi/Guma constituency, Mr. Benjamin Mzondo, in Makurdi, the state capital.

 

Governor Ortom, who spoke through his Chief of Staff (CoS), Mr. Terwase Orbunde, stated that the ruling APC under President Mohammadu Buhari, hads failed to provide good governance to citizens of the country, and it behooves PDP members to do proper a homework to ensure the victory of the party in future elections.

 

Governor Ortom acknowledged the milestones recorded so far by the federal lawmaker and admonished the people of the state to support leaders in the present dispensation to honour their social contracts. Addressing people of his constituency,

 

Mzondo said he moved motions against the controversial Water Bill and in favour of the treatment of malaria, flood challenges and reconstruction and compensation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) of herdsmen attacks in the state.

