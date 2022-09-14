Ortom: PDP’ll reinvent itself to defeat APC in 2023

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday expressed optimism that irrespective of the present challenges confronting the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party will reinvent itself in good time to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election. The governor maintained that already, discussions are on-going at different levels away from the public eye, to ensure unity and oneness of purpose in the PDP with eyes on 2023. Ortom, who made the assertion via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, admitted that there were substantive issues to be thrashed out within the party, but expressed confidence that the PDP will cross the Rubicon. “I will not say that all is well with our party. The good thing is that we recognise the issues and we have generated dialogue in various ways. Engagement is what I have always encouraged. “Everybody cannot be winning all the time. There are certain internal mechanisms that should apply to conflict resolution within the party. Some of these instruments should have been deployed long ago. “I am very interested in ensuring that we discuss. I want us to have a win-win situation so that people will feel they have been carried along.”

