Ortom prays for a new Nigeria, tasks FG on insecurity

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday prayed for a new Nigeria where peace and security will be guaranteed even as he tasks citizens to join the vanguard to rescue the country from total collapse.

This he opined “can be realised if we consciously participate in the electoral process to elect credible leaders into various offices in 2023″.

The governor, in a goodwill message to Nigerians to mark the New Year also canvassed for an egalitarian society where every citizen is free to ply his or her legitimate trade according to the dictates of the law and order in any part of the country without fear of molestation or intimidation.

Ortom stated that it has become imperative that citizens refrain from mundane issues of religious or ethnic biases just as he enjoined the federal government to strive to address issues of insecurity threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria objectively in a manner that gives everyone hope and comfort.

He decried what he called the unpalatable security situation in 2022 and tasked security agents and all men of goodwill to do more to arrest the deteriorating situation in a manner akin to saying “Enough is enough. Never again should Nigeria be left in the hands of terrorists in 2023 and beyond for the benefit of generations yet unborn.”

On his part in Benue, the governor said his administration has strengthened the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards and Livestock Guards with more vehicles and motorcycles to complement the services of the conventional security agencies in the state to contain the activities of terrorists and criminals in the state.

He reiterated his earlier advice to people of the state to always cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information and all necessary assistance that would facilitate their operations, as he maintained “security agencies cannot do it alone except citizens complement their untiring efforts”.

