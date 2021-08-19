Ortom: Privatization of govt enterprises in line with the law

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that the advertised sale or privatisation of gover nment-owned enterprises by his administration is in compliance with the law on Privatisation and Commercialisation of Enterprises in the state and for purposes connected therewith, 2010. Governor Ortom, who briefed journalists at the Government House, Makurdi, on the matter, following criticism from members of the opposition, said all the companies listed for privatisation were moribund, stressing that they were rather draining government resources through security for such facilities. He pointed out that some of the public enterprises had not even taken off since they were established.

