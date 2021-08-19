News

Ortom: Privatization of govt enterprises in line with the law

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that the advertised sale or privatisation of gover nment-owned enterprises by his administration is in compliance with the law on Privatisation and Commercialisation of Enterprises in the state and for purposes connected therewith, 2010. Governor Ortom, who briefed journalists at the Government House, Makurdi, on the matter, following criticism from members of the opposition, said all the companies listed for privatisation were moribund, stressing that they were rather draining government resources through security for such facilities. He pointed out that some of the public enterprises had not even taken off since they were established.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PFN knocks Buhari over kidnap of Katsina schoolboys

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has raised the alarm over what it termed total breakdown of security in the country.   PFN while expressing anger over abduction of hundreds of male students from a school in President Buhari’s home State, Katsina, berated the President for apparent lack of political will to tackle insecurity […]
News

Senate: No hope of stable electricity in Nigeria soon

Posted on Author Chukwu David

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Minister confesses stagnation of $5.8bn Mambilla project The upper chamber of the National Assembly, yesterday, dashed the hopes of millions of Nigerians to experience stable electricity supply in the country. The Senate said that going by the gross underfunding of the sector by the Federal Government, the power sector may remain in its current […]
News

APC: Internal democracy, transparency responsible for defections into party

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the internal democracy, transparency and fairness in conducting the affairs of the party were responsible for the defections into the party. The position of the party came at the heels of governorship aspirants in Anambra State decrying internal democracy in the party. Eleven out of the […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica