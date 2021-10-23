Ortom raises alarm over fraud in SUBEB’s payment of teachers’ salaries

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, has raised the alarm over massive fraud rocking the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) over the payment of salaries to primary school teachers in the state. The governor raised the alarm when he met with local government chairmen as well as chairman and board members of SUBEB among others at the government House in Makurdi, Thursday. Governor Ortom, who briefed journalists on the matter, expressed worry that despite retirement of primary school teachers and deaths of many others, the wage bill continues to skyrocket, stressing that the ugly trend entails “the dead teachers resurrect to receive salaries and go back to the grave.” He vowed to evolve decisive steps to checkmate and bring to an end the intrac-table padding of salaries of primary school teachers by the SUBEB authorities.

He further gave the 23 local government council chairmen one month to carry out intensive physical verification to unmask the cartel behind padding of teacher’s salaries. The governor explained that if proper checks are carried out with the involvement of council chairmen, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Parents Teachers Association (PTA) among others, leakages and other unwholesome activities would be stopped to give room for more recruitment. Ortom maintained that since the decision to engage 2,000 teachers in the primary school was sacrosanct, his administration would do everything possible to block financial leakages in the sector to guarantee expected goals.

