Ortom raises alarm over Miyetti Allah’s planned attack on Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday raised the alarm over what he termed a well planned and coordinated attack on his administration and communities in the state by Miyetti Allah groups in collaboration with some opposition elements in the state.
The orchestrated attack, the governor hinted, is coming in the form of a sponsored protests by some youth groups and is intended to create chaos, tension and fear among the populace and possibly trigger violent clashes capable of leading to loss of lives.
According to Governor Ortom, the conspirators are already talking terms with some media houses in the country to ensure that the planned bloodshed works successfully.
The governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase that it has become necessary to alert Benue people and other Nigerians on the matter because “the Miyetti Allah groups are riled by his dogged stand against open grazing of animals in the state, his call for the declaration of armed herdsmen as terrorists and his administration’s opposition to Fulani Vigilante”.
He noted that the attack is to be sustained between now and the end of 2022.
Governor Ortom noted that he previously came under series of threats even to his life from armed herdsmen and their conspirators, stressing that it is the same desperation those who have sworn to make Benue ungovernable displayed before and during the 2019 elections that is beginning to rear its head again.

