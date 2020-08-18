Ortom raises the alarm over Miyetti Allah’s planned attack

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday raised the alarm over what he described as a well-planned and coordinated attack on his administration and communities in the state by Miyetti Allah groups in collaboration with some opposition elements in the state.

The orchestrated attack, the governor hinted, was coming in the form of sponsored protests by some youth groups and was intended to create chaos, tension and fear among the populace and possibly trigger violent clashes capable of leading to loss of lives.

According to Governor Ortom, the conspirators were already in talking terms with some media houses in the country to ensure that the planned bloodshed worked successfully.

The governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, that it had become necessary to alert Benue people and other Nigerians on the matter because; “The Miyetti Allah groups are riled by his dogged stand against open grazing of animals in the state, his call for the declaration of armed herdsmen as terrorists and his administration’s opposition to Fulani Vigilante groups.”

He said the attack was to be sustained between now and the end of 2022. Governor Ortom added that he previously came under series of threats even to his life from armed herdsmen and their conspirators, stressing that it was the same desperation those who had sworn to make Benue ungovernable displayed before and during the 2019 elections that was beginning to rear its head again.

He said he would not be intimidated or distracted by the antics of armed Fulani herdsmen and their sponsors, adding that no amount of falsehood against the people and government of the state would change his commitment to selfless service to his people.

The governor emphasised that his administration would not repeal the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law to pave way for Fulani herdsmen to take over the people’s ancestral lands for cattle grazing as it had not only come to stay, but was fully being enforced.

Like this: Like Loading...