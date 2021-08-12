Ortom received N402.05bn in three years with nothing to show –Gololo

A leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Garus Gololo, has launched a scathing attack on Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, claiming his administrator has nothing to show for the large money the state has received. He claimed despite receiving N402.05 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in three years, loans, Paris Club Refund and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the state government had not inaugurated any significant project since Ortom came in in 2015. Gololo, who made the allegations in his reaction to the governor’s Channels Television interview on Monday, urged him to focus on fulfilling his promises to the people, rather than indulging in media interviews to distract public attention from his administration’s failures.

But Ortom, through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the allegations as “hogwash and the handiwork of the opposition party.” Akase promised that the Commissioner for Finance or Accountant General would respond to the allegations. However, he did not fulfill his promise as of the time of filing in this report. Gololo also alleged that the governor and his team did not deploy the funds in settling outstanding salaries and pensions owed civil servants. He asked the governor to account for the N402.05 billion allocated to the state from FAAC from June 2015 to September 2018.

The APC chief said: “In Nigeria, underperforming public servants have mastered the art of creating distractions and diverting the attention of the people from real issues of governance. “Ortom has carved a niche for himself as the most loquacious state chief executive who has spent more time granting press interviews than giving his people the dividends of democracy for which he was elected to office in the first place.” The document he presented showed that from September 2015 to September 2018 Benue received N28 billion bailout in September 2015; N10 billion take-off loan in June 2015; N12 billion critical Infrastructure loan in November 2015;N5.5 billion development counterpart loan in July 2015. Others are November 2016: Paris Club Refund 1 – N13.7 billion; December 2017: Paris Club Refund 2: N13.7 billion, September 2018: Paris Club Refund 3: N11.6 billion, and September 2018: UBA Bank Loan – N3.5 billion. Accordingly, the state’s ‘Statutory Earnings’ from FAAC in the period under review was N304.05 billion, with loans and Paris Club Refund standing at N98 billion.

The document containing statistical breakdown by the Office of the Account- General of the Federation (OAGF), Ministry of Finance (MoF) and National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) also disclosed N7.23 billion as the state’s ‘Average Monthly Earning’, N7.8 billion as ‘Average Monthly Wage Bill’, and N98 billion as ‘total sum of loans and other non-Statutory Funds earned.’ It also revealed that between 2015 and 2018, the FAAC allocation to the state was N141.13bn, with N131.72bn earmarked for the 23 local government areas of the state, and N31.20bn earned as IGR.

On the reports attributed to the governor that the state was open to creating cattle ranches, Gololo advised Ortom to take “his eyes away from the recent N6.25 billion disbursed to the Katsina State Government to start ranches”, claiming that he had never hidden his disdain for ranches, and at the fore front of the campaign against ranching.

Like this: Like Loading...