Metro & Crime

Ortom reconstructs 43-year-old dilapidated school, 1,200 other classroom blocks

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

 

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday said his administration has reconstructed a 43-year-old dilapidated Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) school and over 1,200 other classroom blocks in Tarka Local Government Area of the state.

 

The governor stated this while commissioning various school projects at Uchi-Mbakor in the local government area, home of Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume.

 

Governor Ortom said that his administration remains committed to rescucitating the educational sector especially at the primary level which is the foundation.

 

He announced the provision of another 10,000 chairs and desks for the reconstructed schools, maintaining that education remains the bedrock to the development of any nation.

 

“We are not there yet but will continue to do more than ensure that our children get the best education and not indulge in cultism and the social vices.
“I want to appreciate the Federal Government for placing ban on importation of maize. I do know that there is large cultivation of maize and soyabeans in this area. I urge you people to take advantage of this to increase production for wealth creation.

 

“I am here to commission the rural electricity project in Soo-Iyon, the Soya Beans/Maize processing Plant in Wannune and inspect the Wannune/Ikpah/Igbor road which is a 36 kilometres long.

 

“Government had paid N1.93 billion out of the total cost of N2.3 billion with 25 kilometres completed. The contractor will return to site after the rains,” he said.
Governor Ortom also, commissioned road projects, including Ahmadu Bello Way, which is a 1.25-kilometre road at the cost of N112 million, inspected the Tor Tiv Palace, various rural electrification projects, bridges and culverts and feeder roads amongst others in Gboko Local Government Area.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Don’t give Arotile’s death political, religious colouration – NAF

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

…names flying officer’s alleged killer   Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday warned Nigerians not to give political or religious interpretation to the death of the country’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile. Arotile died on Tuesday, July 14, at the NAF Base in Kaduna.   NAF also revealed the identities of two […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Police arrest taskforce members for beating keke operator to coma

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

The Ebonyi State Police Command, has arrested two suspected taskforce members for allegedly beating a tricycle operator, Mike Obasi into a coma. The suspects, popularly known as ‘2Face’ and one other, allegedly descended on Obasi at the International Market in Abakaliki metropolis for wrong parking which the taskforce members saw as obstruction. It was learnt […]
Metro & Crime

Fashion designer: Prosecute killer inspector, family tells police

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

Family of a 20-year-old fashion designer allegedly murdered by an inspector in Osun State has raised the alarm over plans by the police to cover up the case. The victim, Ayomide Taiwo, was reportedly beaten to death last week by Inspector Ago Egharevba over the victim’s refusal to part with N500 bribe. But the victim’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: