Ortom reconstructs 43-year-old dilapidated school, 1,200 other classroom blocks

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday said his administration has reconstructed a 43-year-old dilapidated Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) school and over 1,200 other classroom blocks in Tarka Local Government Area of the state.

 

The governor stated this while commissioning various school projects at Uchi-Mbakor in the local government area, home of Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume.

 

Governor Ortom said that his administration remains committed to rescucitating the educational sector especially at the primary level which is the foundation.

 

He announced the provision of another 10,000 chairs and desks for the reconstructed schools, maintaining that education remains the bedrock to the development of any nation.

 

“We are not there yet but will continue to do more than ensure that our children get the best education and not indulge in cultism and the social vices.
“I want to appreciate the Federal Government for placing ban on importation of maize. I do know that there is large cultivation of maize and soyabeans in this area. I urge you people to take advantage of this to increase production for wealth creation.

 

“I am here to commission the rural electricity project in Soo-Iyon, the Soya Beans/Maize processing Plant in Wannune and inspect the Wannune/Ikpah/Igbor road which is a 36 kilometres long.

 

“Government had paid N1.93 billion out of the total cost of N2.3 billion with 25 kilometres completed. The contractor will return to site after the rains,” he said.
Governor Ortom also, commissioned road projects, including Ahmadu Bello Way, which is a 1.25-kilometre road at the cost of N112 million, inspected the Tor Tiv Palace, various rural electrification projects, bridges and culverts and feeder roads amongst others in Gboko Local Government Area.

 

Our Correspondants
