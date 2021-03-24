Ortom: Reps ask DSS, police to probe alleged FUNAM threats

…as military intensifies patrol at security flash-points in Benue

The House of Representatives yesterday called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police to investigate claims of responsibility on attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State as well as other threats and statements allegedly attributed to Umar Amir Shehu and the Fulani National Movement (FUNAM).

The call was made after adopting a motion of urgent national importance co-sponsored by all the eleven members representing Benue State.

The House also condemned the armed attack and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his prompt response and immediately ordering an investigation into the attack.

It, however, urged Nigerians of good con science and law-abiding citizens to keep faith in the indivisibility, unity and sovereignty of the nation.

Those who signed the petition were Hons. Kpam Jimin Sokpo, Benjamin Mzondu, Mark Gbillah, John Dyegh, Tyough Robert, Herman Hembe, Samson Okwu, Francis Otta Agbo, Richard Gbande, Blessing Onuh and Godday Odagboyi Samuel.

Meanwhile, the military forces operating under the auspices of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) yesterday said it has intensified surveillance in areas considered to be security flash-points in Benue State following the assassination attempt on Ortom. Commander of OPWS, Majority General Adeyemi Yekini disclosed this while briefing journalists at the scene of last Saturday’s attack on the governor by suspected armed militia herdsmen

