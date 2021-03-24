News

Ortom: Reps ask DSS, police to probe alleged FUNAM threats

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

…as military intensifies patrol at security flash-points in Benue

 

 

The House of Representatives yesterday called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police to investigate claims of responsibility on attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State as well as other threats and statements allegedly attributed to Umar Amir Shehu and the Fulani National Movement (FUNAM).

 

The call was made after adopting a motion of urgent national importance co-sponsored by all the eleven members representing Benue State.

 

The House also condemned the armed attack and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his prompt response and immediately ordering an investigation into the attack.

 

It, however, urged Nigerians of good con science and law-abiding citizens to keep faith in the indivisibility, unity and sovereignty of the nation.

 

Those who signed the petition were Hons. Kpam Jimin Sokpo, Benjamin Mzondu, Mark Gbillah, John Dyegh, Tyough Robert, Herman Hembe, Samson Okwu, Francis Otta Agbo, Richard Gbande, Blessing Onuh and Godday Odagboyi Samuel.

 

Meanwhile, the military forces operating under the auspices of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) yesterday said it has intensified surveillance in areas considered to be security flash-points in Benue State following the assassination attempt on Ortom. Commander of OPWS, Majority General Adeyemi Yekini disclosed this while briefing journalists at the scene of last Saturday’s attack on the governor by suspected armed militia herdsmen

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Boycott mars Abia LG elections, as ABSIEC avoids journalists

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The December 18 local government areas election witnessed high level of boycott by residents who said they are neither aware of the election nor interested in whatever that is happening in any polling unit. Saturday Telegraph gathered from some Electoral Officers (EOs) that Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) instructed them not to talk to […]
News Top Stories

Mass purge in NASS: Omolori faults retirement of 150 top bureaucrats

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

•Says, no legal basis for action   The outgoing Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Sani Omolori has faulted the National Assembly Service Commission (NASSCOM) over its decision to compulsorily retire him and 149 others top bureaucrats in the National Assembly.   The power tussle, which rocked the National Assembly for some weeks, reached its […]
News

Honing their skills for local content

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE

The Nigeria Content Monitoring and Development Board (NCDMB) is working hard to ensure that Nigerians have a major say in oil production and business in the country. It is also engaged with relevant stakeholders towards the attainment of the set goals. PAULINE ONYIBE in Yenagoa, reports on one of such moves Gradually, the Niger Delta […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica