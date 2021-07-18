Metro & Crime

Ortom: Resurrected Water Resources Bill, is cattle colony, ruga in disguise

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

*Seeks FG’s N100bn approval to boost ranching in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said at the weekend alerted Nigerians to shine their eyes on the resurrected Water Resources Bill before the National Assembly insisting it was the federal government’s cattle colony, ruga and grazing reserves in disguise.

He vowed to mobilize National Assembly members from Benue and Nigerians in the diaspora to ensure that the bill does not see the light of the day.

Governor Ortom, who spoke with reporters in Makurdi, also kicked against the whooping N6. 25 billion approval for Katsina, President Muhammadu Buhahi’s home state for the for the establishment of ranching, a programme he (Ortom) initiated to tackle the intractable attacks and killings of innocent Nigerians by suspected Fulani militants but has been frustrated by the same Buhari-led Federal Government.

He said the alleged release of N5 billion to the Katsina State government by the Federal Government for establishment of ranching was “hypocritical” and contradictory to the President’s support for open grazing.

The governor demanded an apology from the Buhari administration and sought N100 billion to Benue for ranching, which he insisted was the best and modern method of animal husbandry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mother of six appeals eviction from matrimonial home 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

A mother of six adults, Mrs. Agnes Ikpea, has asked the Court of Appeal in Benin City to void an order which her estranged husband, Chief Leemon Ikpea, relied on to evict her from her matrimonial home. Chief Ikpea had filed a petition at the Edo State High Court in Benin in which he sought […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests: Reject violence,  protect communities, FCTA tells youths

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja Worried that the unrest following the #EndSARS protest aided the wanton looting of both private and public properties by hoodlums, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has urged youths to protect their various communities from invasion by miscreants. FCT was one of the worst hit by […]
Metro & Crime

Nasarawa demolishes 25 illegal buildings to prevent flooding

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nasarawa State government has demol ished 25 illegal buildings erected on the waterways to prevent flood. Government also said it prosecuted 27 offenders for violating sanitation law.   The state Environmental Sanitation Chief Prosecuting Officer, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, disclosed this while addressing journalists shortly after the sanitation exercise in Lafia, the state capital, at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica