Ortom: Resurrected Water Resources Bill, is cattle colony, ruga in disguise

*Seeks FG’s N100bn approval to boost ranching in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said at the weekend alerted Nigerians to shine their eyes on the resurrected Water Resources Bill before the National Assembly insisting it was the federal government’s cattle colony, ruga and grazing reserves in disguise.

He vowed to mobilize National Assembly members from Benue and Nigerians in the diaspora to ensure that the bill does not see the light of the day.

Governor Ortom, who spoke with reporters in Makurdi, also kicked against the whooping N6. 25 billion approval for Katsina, President Muhammadu Buhahi’s home state for the for the establishment of ranching, a programme he (Ortom) initiated to tackle the intractable attacks and killings of innocent Nigerians by suspected Fulani militants but has been frustrated by the same Buhari-led Federal Government.

He said the alleged release of N5 billion to the Katsina State government by the Federal Government for establishment of ranching was “hypocritical” and contradictory to the President’s support for open grazing.

The governor demanded an apology from the Buhari administration and sought N100 billion to Benue for ranching, which he insisted was the best and modern method of animal husbandry.