Ortom roars again says: Any Nigerian against Southern governor’s position on ranching has hidden agenda

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Thursday vented his anger on Nigerians opposed to the position of his Southern counterparts regarding the ban on open grazing of cattle saying anyone against the ban has a hidden agenda.

The governor said his colleagues from the Southern part of the country had “towed the right path towards addressing insecurity in Nigeria”, adding that “open grazing was no longer feasible in the country due to development and population growth”.

Governor Ortom spoke at the occasion of the “Media Week and Communications Day 2021” organised by the Catholic Diocese held at the Holy Ghost Parish in Makurdi, the state capital.

Ortom said: “Nigeria is a great country with great potentials and should, ordinarily, have no business with poverty if only there was guaranteed security for lives and property and the people are allowed to remain stable in their localities to explore opportunities in farming and other ventures.”

The governor expressed appreciation to the Church and Muslims in Benue State as well as residents and citizens of the state for remaining supportive of his administration.

He also acknowledged the good reportage of government policies and programmes by the Directorate of Social Communication, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi and all the media groups in the state, pointing out that his administration would always welcome constructive criticism.

