Ortom sacks Lobi Stars’ Vice Chair, Mike Idoko

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday sacked the Vice Chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club, Mr. Mike Idoko.

Idoko was sent packing after crisis had rocked the club leading to its declining performance in the current Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Ortom, in a three paragraph statement signed by the Secretary of the State Government (SSG) Prof. Tony Ijoho, directed Idoko to immediately handover the club’s property to the secretary of the club, Mr. Terzungwe Chugh.

New Telegraph learnt that since Lobi’s match against Katsina United, which the club won 2- 1 at thr Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, supporters of the club have been calling for the removal of the former Sunshine Stars FC Chief Executive Officer.

Like this: Like Loading...