Ortom salutes Nigerian women’s resilience

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday commended the courage and resilience of Nigerian women to excel even in the face of cultural and social-economic inhibitions.

Governor Ortom stated this in a goodwill message through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Na thaniel Ikyur, to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

He noted that some of the challenges militating against women’s emancipation such as cultural practices, widowhood and inability to aspire to certain positions in the society need to be addressed.

“For instance, since we came in 2015, we have developed a deliberate policy to give women more opportunities to occupy political offices which hitherto was not in place.

We have a good number of women as appointees but above all, Benue State under my leadership has given women leadership roles as chairmen of local government areas in the state,” he said.

