Ortom scores Buhari’s govt. 26% in performance

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday scored the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration 26 percent in terms of performance in all sectors of the economy. The governor gave the rating, while fielding questions from journalists at Makurdi airport shortly on arrival from the meeting of PDP Governors Forum.

He said: “the APC government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari has failed this country in all areas, though they have tried in other areas and if one is to give him a mark, I will give him 26 percent of performance.” Governor Ortom said that the PDP was strategizing to take over the mantle of leadership from the APC in 2023, adding that the Abuja meeting has agreed to hold its national convention in October. The governor disclosed that former national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus did not preside at the meeting, rather it was the Acting Chairman, who was the Deputy Chairman that presided.

