Metro & Crime

Ortom seeks divine intervention over herdsmen killings in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State at the weekend sought divine intervention to end the worsening security and other challenges confronting the state.

The governor, who stated that no challenge was too big for God to solve permanently, said he has been doing the best to ensure that people of the state have comfortable lives.

Ortom’s home came under serious attack penultimate week as over 16 of his kinsmen were brutally murdered with the latest been the killing of two police men and a lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication at the Benue State University, Makurdi.

He said the continued attacks on Benue communities and killings of innocent people by Fulani herdsmen was not because of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, but the hidden agenda of the aggressors and the failure of the Federal Government to contain the situation.

According to the governor, other states in the country that have no laws prohibiting open grazing were going through similar attacks and killings, which was a clear indication of the aggressors’ annihilation, subjugation and conquest agenda.

The governor advised the people to arm themselves with Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and actively participate in next year’s election by voting for credible people with proven capacity to turn things around in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mass sack: NLC to cripple Kaduna State for five days

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…says sack fuelling insecurity in state The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has resolved to cripple all economic activities in Kaduna State for five days, to protest the mass sack of workers by the state government. This came as Congress noted that the sack of workers could not be distanced from the growing spate on insecurity […]
Metro & Crime

10,000 policemen deployed for Ondo election yet to be paid, Inspector claims

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta More than two months after the Ondo State governorship election was conducted, 10,000 police officers deployed for the election have lamented the non – payment of their allowances. The Nigeria Police Force had deployed over 30,000 personnel to provide security during the election which took place on October 10. They, however, […]
Metro & Crime

Murrays Corner teams up with celebrities to empower women

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria’s leading herbal and beauty brand, Murrays Corner, which is owned by Aderemi Hellen Fiyin, recently teamed up with a few celebrities to empower women through trade fair. The brand staged two talk-of-the-town sales events, tagged “MurrayKurves Trade Fair” in Lagos and Akure. The events, a mixture of sales and empowerment activities spiced […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica