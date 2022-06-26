Ortom seeks divine intervention over herdsmen killings in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State at the weekend sought divine intervention to end the worsening security and other challenges confronting the state.

The governor, who stated that no challenge was too big for God to solve permanently, said he has been doing the best to ensure that people of the state have comfortable lives.

Ortom’s home came under serious attack penultimate week as over 16 of his kinsmen were brutally murdered with the latest been the killing of two police men and a lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication at the Benue State University, Makurdi.

He said the continued attacks on Benue communities and killings of innocent people by Fulani herdsmen was not because of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, but the hidden agenda of the aggressors and the failure of the Federal Government to contain the situation.

According to the governor, other states in the country that have no laws prohibiting open grazing were going through similar attacks and killings, which was a clear indication of the aggressors’ annihilation, subjugation and conquest agenda.

The governor advised the people to arm themselves with Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and actively participate in next year’s election by voting for credible people with proven capacity to turn things around in the country.

