News Top Stories

Ortom seeks divine intervention over herdsmen’s killings in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State over the weekend sought divine intervention to end the worsening security and other challenges confronting the state.

 

The governor, who stated  that no challenge was too big for God to solve permanently, noted that he has been doing the best to ensure that people of the state have comfortable lives. Governor Ortom’s home came under serious attack last week when over 16 of his kinsmen were brutally murdered in cold blood; the latest being the killing of two police men and a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication at the Benue State University, Makurdi.

 

He said the continued attacks on Benue communities and killings of innocent people by Fulani herdsmen was not because of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, but the hidden agenda of the aggressors and the failure of the Federal Government to contain the situation.

 

According tohim, other states in the country that havenolawsprohibitingopen grazing were going through similar attacks and killings, which was a clear indication of the aggressors annihilation, subjugation and conquest agenda.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos trade fair gets new date over #EndSARS protests, COVID-19

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the premier chamber of commerce and a leading voice in the organised private sector (OPS) in Nigeria, has postponed the 2020 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair. According to the chamber, the fair which was expected to feature both physical and virtual platforms, would now hold […]
News

Western leaders to unite for Ukraine

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Joe Biden joins fellow Western leaders in Brussels on Thursday for three summits on Russia’s war in Ukraine, a month after the invasion began. Nato, the G7 and the EU are all holding meetings, in a display of unity rarely seen by the West, reports the BBC. Biden will take part in […]
News

NCDC confirms 179 new coronavirus infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 179 new coronavirus infections across the country. The agency recorded the new cases in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). According to the breakdown, more than half of the total number of positive cases were confirmed in Lagos — the state recorded 116 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica