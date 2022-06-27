Ortom seeks divine intervention over herdsmen’s killings in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State over the weekend sought divine intervention to end the worsening security and other challenges confronting the state.

The governor, who stated that no challenge was too big for God to solve permanently, noted that he has been doing the best to ensure that people of the state have comfortable lives. Governor Ortom’s home came under serious attack last week when over 16 of his kinsmen were brutally murdered in cold blood; the latest being the killing of two police men and a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication at the Benue State University, Makurdi.

He said the continued attacks on Benue communities and killings of innocent people by Fulani herdsmen was not because of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, but the hidden agenda of the aggressors and the failure of the Federal Government to contain the situation.

According tohim, other states in the country that havenolawsprohibitingopen grazing were going through similar attacks and killings, which was a clear indication of the aggressors annihilation, subjugation and conquest agenda.

