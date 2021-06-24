News

Ortom seeks int’l community’s support to tackle humanitarian crisis

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday sought the intervention of the international community to tackle the growing humanitarian challenge caused by armed herdsmen attacks and kill- ings in the state. This was just as fungi infection was said to have hit most of the inmates in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this during the distribution of relief materials to all the IDP camps in the state, expressed worry over the escalation in the number of internally displaced persons, describing it as a heavy burden on the state.

Governor Ortom, represented by the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, said apart from the challenge posed by the over one million IDPs, he was grappling with the burden of the Cameroonian refugees camped in Kwande Local Government Area of the state. He confirmed the outbreak of cholera in most IDP camps, saying that the government was working with some humanitarian agencies to provide medical care to the affected persons.

“Yes, we have received reports about the outbreak of cholera disease in the camps and we have drawn the attention of the Commissioner for Health and Human Services and other partners in that regard. Doctors Without Borders (DWB) are providing medical care to the IDPs.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kelsey Kaplan on Making Fashion Fun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Influencers, bloggers, and fashionistas face serious competition in this day and age. According to Lexington Law, 91% of Millennials prefer to shop online, and 40% of Millennials refer to online reviews and testimonials before making a purchase. There’s a huge digital market open for business, but if influencers and bloggers want to be seen and […]
News

Access Bank targets 30% profit contributions from outside Nigerian market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Access Bank Plc, Nigeria’s biggest lender, is looking to generate as much as 30 per cent of profit outside its home market, following a series of acquisitions spanning East and West Africa last year, Bloomberg reported yesterday. The lender said it expects African subsidiaries and its United Kingdom unit to account for between 25-30 per […]
News

Buhari sets 2030 target for elimination of HIV/AIDS in Africa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has set a target of 2030 for the elimination of HIV/AIDS in the African region. The President, who called for a renewed global action to address the epidemic, spoke at a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Meeting on HIV\AIDS on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the progress on commitment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica