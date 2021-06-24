Ortom seeks int’l community’s support to tackle humanitarian crisis

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday sought the intervention of the international community to tackle the growing humanitarian challenge caused by armed herdsmen attacks and kill- ings in the state. This was just as fungi infection was said to have hit most of the inmates in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this during the distribution of relief materials to all the IDP camps in the state, expressed worry over the escalation in the number of internally displaced persons, describing it as a heavy burden on the state.

Governor Ortom, represented by the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, said apart from the challenge posed by the over one million IDPs, he was grappling with the burden of the Cameroonian refugees camped in Kwande Local Government Area of the state. He confirmed the outbreak of cholera in most IDP camps, saying that the government was working with some humanitarian agencies to provide medical care to the affected persons.

“Yes, we have received reports about the outbreak of cholera disease in the camps and we have drawn the attention of the Commissioner for Health and Human Services and other partners in that regard. Doctors Without Borders (DWB) are providing medical care to the IDPs.”

