Ortom sets up c’ttee to investigate diversion of COVID-19 palliatives

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday set up a committee to investigate the allegation that COVID-19 palliatives and fertilizer sent to Oju Local Government Area of the state were diverted.

This followed allegation raised by the council’s Chairman, Mr. Clement Onaa, that hoodlums in their numbers reportedly burgled the warehouse accommodating COVID-19 palliatives in the local government and carted away the palliatives.

The palliatives were the local government’s share of the items procured and distributed to the 23 council areas by the state government for distribution to the poorest of the poor in the area. He contended that the local government security officer assigned to guard the council chairman’s quarters, Mr. Eje Idikwu, where the palliative were kept, was reportedly beaten when the hoodlums invaded and burgled the building.

The committee, which wad headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, also had the Chief of Staff, Hon. Terwase Orbunde, Special Adviser, Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kenneth Achabo, as well as the Special Adviser on Security, retired Col. Paul Hemba as members. Governor Ortom assured those who felt shortchanged in the distribution of the palliatives in the local government not to worry as their grievances would be addressed.

