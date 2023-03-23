Ortom sets up handover committee

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday set-up a transition committee that will prepare for his hand-over to the incoming administration on May 29. Ortom, who presided over the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting yesterday, announced the composition of the committee. The committee, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Nathaniel Ikyur, is headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Tony Ijohor (SAN), with all members of the State Executive Council as members. The Director of the EXCO Bartholomew Ageraga will serve as Secretary. The governor said the committee is expected to come up with its report within three weeks. On Saturday’s governorship and Assembly elections, Ortom criticised the militarization of the election in the state. According to him, people were intimidated and tortured and in some places killed by security officers deployed. The governor said the party was studying the outcome of the election results and would soon make its position public.
Related Articles
IRC, MSF condemn murder of 5 humanitarian aid workers
The Internal Rescue Committee (IRC) yesterday condemned the execution of its aid worker, Mr. Luka Filibus and four other humanitarian workers by insurgents in Borno State. IRC in a statement, said: “The IRCstrongly condemns the senseless execution of our colleague, Luka Filibus, and his fellow humanitarian captives. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by this […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fuel shortage, crew error, others caused Quorum helicopter crash – AIB
The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on Thursday released four final accident and serious incident reports and one safety bulletin to the public. The reports are those involving Quorum Aviation Limited’s Bell 206B3 helicopter with registration 5N-BQW which occurred at Opebi, Lagos State on August 28, 2020, the accident involving Skypower Express Airways Nigeria Limited Air […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Minister calls for establishment of more arbitration institutions
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has called for the establishment and strengthening of more arbitration institutions in line with international standards. This, according to him, will also ensure parties adhere to the awards that may be issued from such institutions. Towards this end, he suggested that more institutions like the Lagos Regional […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)