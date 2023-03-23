Ortom sets up handover committee

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday set-up a transition committee that will prepare for his hand-over to the incoming administration on May 29. Ortom, who presided over the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting yesterday, announced the composition of the committee. The committee, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Nathaniel Ikyur, is headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Tony Ijohor (SAN), with all members of the State Executive Council as members. The Director of the EXCO Bartholomew Ageraga will serve as Secretary. The governor said the committee is expected to come up with its report within three weeks. On Saturday’s governorship and Assembly elections, Ortom criticised the militarization of the election in the state. According to him, people were intimidated and tortured and in some places killed by security officers deployed. The governor said the party was studying the outcome of the election results and would soon make its position public.

