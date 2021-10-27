News

Ortom signs amended Benue Community Volunteer Guards into law

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday signed into law the amended Community Volunteer Guards Law enacted in 2020 to collaborate with conventional security agencies to help combat the security challenges facing the state. The governor directed relevant authorities to immediately conclude recruitment into the corps, where such had not been done. Ortom said, “Five persons each from all the kindreds in the state from the ages of 18 to 50 years are to be recruited. “Those to be recruited must be within the age bracket of 18-50 and should have a means of livelihood. I want to warn against the guard be politicised.” The governor lamented that six Benue children for were kidnapped in Zamfara State by insurgents. The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Michael Gusa, said the amendments accommodated a new command structure and gives room for use of permissible arms as contained in the firearms Act.

Our Reporters

