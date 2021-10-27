Ortom signs amended Benue Community Volunteer Guards into law

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday signed into law the amended Community Volunteer Guards Law enacted in 2020 to collaborate with conventional security agencies to help combat the security challenges facing the state. The governor directed relevant authorities to immediately conclude recruitment into the corps, where such had not been done. Ortom said, “Five persons each from all the kindreds in the state from the ages of 18 to 50 years are to be recruited. “Those to be recruited must be within the age bracket of 18-50 and should have a means of livelihood. I want to warn against the guard be politicised.” The governor lamented that six Benue children for were kidnapped in Zamfara State by insurgents. The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Michael Gusa, said the amendments accommodated a new command structure and gives room for use of permissible arms as contained in the firearms Act.
Related Articles
Abia trains youths in road maintenance
Abia State government has commenced intensive training in road maintenance for youths in the state as part of plans to boost infrastructural development. The state Commissioner for Works, Mr. Bob Ogu, said this yesterday during the Abia Youth Road Maintenance Corps Orientation and Training organised by the state government in Umuahia, the state capital. Ogu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Mali peace talks: Buhari should first stop killings, halt economic slide in Nigeria –IYM
Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Evang. Elliot Ugochukwu Ukoh at the weekend expressed shock that despite the myriad of socio-economic, security and other existential challenges threatening the survival and existence of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari found time and energy to travel to Mali to discuss problems facing that country. Ukoh expressed surprise that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps threaten DPR, NAPIMS, PPMC, Chevron CEOs with arrest warrant
Philip Nyam Abuja The House of Representatives has threatened to issue warrants of arrest on the director of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the managing director, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) over their failure to submit documents to the joint committees on finance, banking and currency. The joint committee is investigating the alleged […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)