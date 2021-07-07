News Top Stories

Ortom supports Southern Govs on anti-open grazing laws, rotational presidency

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday described the decision of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) to enact laws to ban open grazing of livestock in the region as a bold and patriotic move that will bring to an end the intractable crisis caused by militia herdsmen in the country.

The governor also lauded his counterparts in that region for backing their May 11 Asaba declaration against open grazing with the resolve to legally prohibit nomadic cattle rearing. According to him, the resolution conforms with the global best practice of animal husbandry.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, also commended “the SGF for their position on rotation of the Presidency between the North and South, beginning from 2023”. Governor Ortom was optimistic that only equity, fairness and justice can strengthen the country’s unity, give all citizens a sense of belonging and reduce tensions across the country. The governor re-echoed his call on the Federal Government to respect the 1999 Constitution (as amended) regarding fundamental human rights, the rule of law and federal character.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

HIV: Stigma, discrimination major problems of patients — CHISAN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stigma and discrimination are factors that stop many people from owning up to their HIV status and also stop them from availing themselves for testing and accessing treatment and care. Mr Dennis Otabo, the Coordinator of the Civil Society for HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (CISHAN), Rivers chapter, disclosed this in an interview with the […]
News

COVID-19: Tambuwal in self isolation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has gone into self isolation following contact with some personalities who tested positive for COVID-19. Tambuwal, in a statement he personally signed on Friday in Sokoto, said the contact was made during the official trips he embarked on in the last few days. “During the trips, I was in […]
News

Abia oil community lauds Army Chief for relocating soldiers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Oil rich Owaza community, in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State has thanked the leadership of the Nigerian Army for giving their soldiers order to exit the community for peace to return. Speaking to Journalists, HRH Eze Obioma Nworgu, Eze-Oha-1 of Etitioha- Owaza, who condemned killings of the soldiers by unknown men, specifically […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica