Ortom supports Southern Govs on anti-open grazing laws, rotational presidency

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday described the decision of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) to enact laws to ban open grazing of livestock in the region as a bold and patriotic move that will bring to an end the intractable crisis caused by militia herdsmen in the country.

The governor also lauded his counterparts in that region for backing their May 11 Asaba declaration against open grazing with the resolve to legally prohibit nomadic cattle rearing. According to him, the resolution conforms with the global best practice of animal husbandry.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, also commended “the SGF for their position on rotation of the Presidency between the North and South, beginning from 2023”. Governor Ortom was optimistic that only equity, fairness and justice can strengthen the country’s unity, give all citizens a sense of belonging and reduce tensions across the country. The governor re-echoed his call on the Federal Government to respect the 1999 Constitution (as amended) regarding fundamental human rights, the rule of law and federal character.

