Ortom suspends illegal mining activities in Benue

Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday ordered the immediate suspension of the illegal mining activities in some parts of the state. The governor gave the order at an emergency security meeting with stakeholders drawn from the Kwande Local Government Area over the illegal mining of gold in the area. Ortom warned that illegal mining poses security and environmental threats to not just Kwande but the entire state if allowed to fester. He, therefore, “revoked all rights granted to mining racketeers by some communities within Benue State territory”, warning that anyone caught indulging in or abating illegal mining activities will be prosecuted. Ortom explained that although mining on the exclusive list is controlled by the Federal Government, the land where mining is being done is held by the governor in trust for the people.

 

Portugal’s Socialists win unexpected majority

Reporter

  Portugal’s ruling Socialist Party has won an unexpected outright majority in Sunday’s snap general election for only the second time in its history. The election was called when Prime Minister António Costa failed to pass a budget after losing the support of two smaller parties. Costa said Portugal needed stability to ensure economic recovery, […]
FG reopens Nigeria’s land borders as OPS hails move

Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has approved the immediate reopening of four of Nigeria’s land borders located in the South-West, South-South and North-West regions of the country. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this yesterday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held […]
Wema Bank faults report on money laundering, bribery

Tony Chukwunyem

Wema Bank Plc has denied a media report in which allegations of money laundering and bribery were made against some of its management staff. In a rejoinder to the report, the bank, which urged the general public to ignore the publication, stated that the allegations were completely false.   The lender said it has engaged […]

