Ortom suspends illegal mining activities in Benue

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday ordered the immediate suspension of the illegal mining activities in some parts of the state. The governor gave the order at an emergency security meeting with stakeholders drawn from the Kwande Local Government Area over the illegal mining of gold in the area. Ortom warned that illegal mining poses security and environmental threats to not just Kwande but the entire state if allowed to fester. He, therefore, “revoked all rights granted to mining racketeers by some communities within Benue State territory”, warning that anyone caught indulging in or abating illegal mining activities will be prosecuted. Ortom explained that although mining on the exclusive list is controlled by the Federal Government, the land where mining is being done is held by the governor in trust for the people.

