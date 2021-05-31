News

Ortom, Suswam, Akume meet over insecurity in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

*As monarchs back ban on open grazing

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume and the Senator representing Benue North East, Dr. Gabriel Suswam Monday held a close door meeting at the Presidential Lodge of the Goverment House in Makurdi to improve security and development challenges confronting the state.

 

This is just as the Tiv Area Traditional Council (TATC) has reaffirmed its support for the enforcement of the ban on open grazing of cattle.

 

Ortom told journalists after the meeting, which lasted for some hours, that they were all concerned about the security and economic challenges confronting the state.

He said that they brainstormed on the way forward.

Governor Ortom maintained that irrespective of their political affiliations, they are sons of the state and must work together to ensure its development.

Both Senators Akume and Gabriel Suswam corroborated the governor’s words, saying that the peace and development of the state are above any personal interest.

Meanwhile, the Tiv Traditional Council in a unanimous voice vote in a meeting at the palace of the Tor Tiv in Gboko, chaired by the Tor Tiv Prof. James Ayatse, promised not to abandon Governor Ortom in the implementation of the ranching policy.

