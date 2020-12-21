Ortom, Suswam frown at pockets of killings in Benue communities

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his predecessor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, at the weekend expressed sadness over the killings in Sankera area of Benue North-East, saying that it has greatly crippled the economy of the state.

Sankera was the home country of the most wanted criminal gang leader in the state, Terwase Akwaza, who was eliminated by the military in September on his way to Government House, Makurdi to be granted amnesty by the state government. Governor Ortom therefore vowed to collaborate with relevant security agencies to address the problem headlong in order to restore the lost glory of the area.

The governor, accompanied by the senator representing the senatorial district, Dr. Gabriel Suswam, House of Representatives member for Logo, Katsina- Ala and Ukum, Richard Gbande and other top government functionaries, stated this at the burial of the mother of a PDP chieftain in the area, Chief T. T. Zozo, Madam Kubee Iorvenda Zozo.

He said the activities of some restive youths in the area were not giving him sleepless nights, but had greatly affected the economic activities of the area, hence the need to tackle the problem to save the economy of the area from total collapse.

He added that his administration would also collaborate with the National Assembly caucus from the state to improve the security of the area. The governor condoled with Chief T. T. Zozo over the death of his mother prayed God to grant her soul eternal rest and the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss, stressing however that she died at a ripe old age.

The senator representing Benue North-East, Dr. Gabriel Suswam, also expressed concern over the wave of killings in the area, noting that the economy of Sankera had collapsed completely due to insecurity occasioned by restive youths, adding that such acts would not be condoned.

