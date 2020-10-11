News

Ortom sympathises with families of auto crash victims

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condoled with families of those who lost their lives when a truck crushed a stationary vehicle with all its occupants at Gbatse in Ushongo Local Government Area on Saturday.

Governor Ortom also sympathised with the management, staff and students of University of Mkar who lost two of their lecturers in the accident – Joseph Leva and Moses Tarnongo who died alongside his wife and three children.

 

He described the incident as devastating and urged relevant agencies to investigate the unfortunate development.

Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and consoled the bereaved families to look unto God for strength to bear the pain of losing their loved ones.

 

The incident was said to have happened when a truck driver in an effort to avoid a police roadblock swerved off the road and ran over the car which was parked on the side of the road.

