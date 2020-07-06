Ortom sympathizes with families of boat mishap, as Police recover 3 bodies

*Mourns Benue varsity DVC’s death Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday sympathized with families of the 21 victims who lost their lives when their boat capsized while crossing River Benue on their way to attend an annual church conference.

This is as the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene has confirmed that three corpses have been recovered already from River Benue by the Marine Police.

The governor also described as devastating, the death of the Vice Chairman of the State Action Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Godwin Achinge who doubles as the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) at the Benue State University.

Governor Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, described the boat mishap incident as painful and unfortunate and particularly consoled ECWA Church, Ijaha, Makurdi Local Government Area which members were involved in the boat mishap.