As the nation’s continues to groan over the effect of scarcity of the new naira notes and petrol, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has appealed to youths in the country not to resort to violence and destruction of public properties as a result of the hardship occasioned by the development, which he said was brought on the people by the APC administration. Ortom made the appeal when the new executive members of Tiv Youth Organisation (TYO) paid him a courtesy visit at Benue Peoples House, Makurdi. He maintained that destruction of public facilities because of anger would serve no useful purpose and advised the youth to make their voice heard through the election of credible leaders in the forthcoming elections. He berated the Federal Government for deliberately making Nigerians go through pains, using the Naira redesign policy, stat- Ortom tasks youths on violence over scarcity of naira notes, fuel ing that the time given for the old naira notes to go out of circulation was too short. Ortom enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to heed to the advice of Nigerians and review some policies of his administration that have brought pain to the people. He commended members of the Tiv Youth Organisation, especially the outgone executive members of the association for standing with his administration and speaking out at all times in defense of the people. He charged the new President to work hard in order to surpass the achievements of his predecessor by cooperating with the state government to ensure the development of the state. The newly elected President- General of TYO, Andrew Aondongu Anza, in his remarks expressed appreciation to Ortom for the sacrifices he has made to protect Benue people and assured him that TYO would continue to support his government.

