Ortom to Atiku: Count me out of 2023 ambition

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday reiterated his resolve to work against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar, saying “to hell with Atiku and any other Fulani men”.

Ortom, who spoke at a banquet in honour of Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) at Government House in Makurdi, said he can no longer support a Fulani man to kill his people and any person in his party in the state supporting Atiku is equally his enemy.

He maintained that it will be foolhardy for him to throw his support for the ex-Vice President, who despite being crowned with a Benue chieftaincy title “Zege Mule U Tiv” still holds grudges against people of the state.

Ortom said: “I am not going to support any Fulani man to continue to do injustice to my people unless my people tell me to do otherwise. I am a man who believes in the rule of law and due process. “For those of you who have chosen to work and accept the invasion of our state by Fulani terrorists, may God help you, may God bless you because God.”

