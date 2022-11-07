Ortom To Atiku: ‘To hell with your presidential ambition’

*Says: ‘I can’t support a Fulani man to kill Benue people’

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has reiterated his resolve to work against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in next year’s general elections and asked him to “go to hell” with his ambition.

Governor Ortom, who spoke on Sunday night at a banquet in honour of Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital, made it unequivocally clear that he could no longer support a Fulani man to kill his people and any person in his party in the state supporting Atiku is equally his enemy.

He maintained that it will be foolhardy for him to throw his support for the Turakin Adamawa whom despite been crowned with a Benue chieftaincy title as the “Zege Mule U Tiv” which is the big shed of the Tiv nation, still holds grudges against people of the state.

He also accused some members of the National Assembly in the state for been silent over the killing of innocent farmers and romancing with Atiku.

“I am not going to support any Fulani man to continue to do injustice to my people unless my people tell me to do otherwise. I am a man who believes in the rule of law and due process.

“For those of you who have chosen to work and accept the invasion of our state by Fulani terrorists, may God help you, may God bless you because God said I should not curse you, if God allows me to curse you I will say you are cursed persons and God will deal with you.

“Just this week, 18 innocent farmers were killed from my local government I went to the State University Teaching Hospital and saw a young man who is in his 20’s, his eyes were plucked by Fulani herdsmen and they (the herders) sent a message to me that as long as I maintain the prohibition of open grazing, they will continue attacking my people. Another man’s two hands were cut off, he is still at the Teaching Hospital and you want me to be celebrating Fulani men.

“To hell with Atiku and any other Fulani men and any person supporting Atiku here in Benue State is my enemy. If anyone wants to be a slave to the Fulanis he can do so but I can never be a slave to them”.

Governor Ortom stated that he cannot abandon Governor Wike because when bandits (suspected to be Fulani herdsmen) attacked him, Wike was the first person to condemn it with emphasis that if they kill him they have killed Nigeria.

“When Benue was under siege, he donated N250 million and he subsequently spent over N700 million to support the state to tackle the humanitarian crisis occasioned by the unwarranted attacks.

“He did not stop at that, he convinced Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom to also assist the state and he donated N200 million to us. When two markets in the state were burnt, Wike donated N200 million to each market razed. Is he not a worthy friend? He is a worthy friend and we are working together to liberate the country”, the governor stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...