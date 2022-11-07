News

Ortom To Atiku: ‘To hell with your presidential ambition’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says: ‘I can’t support a Fulani man to kill Benue people’

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has reiterated his resolve to work against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in next year’s general elections and asked him to “go to hell” with his ambition.

Governor Ortom, who spoke on Sunday night at a banquet in honour of Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital, made it unequivocally clear that he could no longer support a Fulani man to kill his people and any person in his party in the state supporting Atiku is equally his enemy.

He maintained that it will be foolhardy for him to throw his support for the Turakin Adamawa whom despite been crowned with a Benue chieftaincy title as the “Zege Mule U Tiv” which is the big shed of the Tiv nation, still holds grudges against people of the state.

He also accused some members of the National Assembly in the state for been silent over the killing of innocent farmers and romancing with Atiku.

“I am not going to support any Fulani man to continue to do injustice to my people unless my people tell me to do otherwise. I am a man who believes in the rule of law and due process.

“For those of you who have chosen to work and accept the invasion of our state by Fulani terrorists, may God help you, may God bless you because God said I should not curse you, if God allows me to curse you I will say you are cursed persons and God will deal with you.

“Just this week, 18 innocent farmers were killed from my local government I went to the State University Teaching Hospital and saw a young man who is in his 20’s, his eyes were plucked by Fulani herdsmen and they (the herders) sent a message to me that as long as I maintain the prohibition of open grazing, they will continue attacking my people. Another man’s two hands were cut off, he is still at the Teaching Hospital and you want me to be celebrating Fulani men.

“To hell with Atiku and any other Fulani men and any person supporting Atiku here in Benue State is my enemy. If anyone wants to be a slave to the Fulanis he can do so but I can never be a slave to them”.

Governor Ortom stated that he cannot abandon Governor Wike because when bandits (suspected to be Fulani herdsmen) attacked him, Wike was the first person to condemn it with emphasis that if they kill him they have killed Nigeria.

“When Benue was under siege, he donated N250 million and he subsequently spent over N700 million to support the state to tackle the humanitarian crisis occasioned by the unwarranted attacks.

“He did not stop at that, he convinced Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom to also assist the state and he donated N200 million to us. When two markets in the state were burnt, Wike donated N200 million to each market razed. Is he not a worthy friend? He is a worthy friend and we are working together to liberate the country”, the governor stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Vatsa to Amaechi: You‘re frustrating take-off of Baro Inland Port Army kills 5 bandits, injures others during air raid in Benue attack … says Kano-Niger Republic Rail line

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

… says Kano-Niger Republic Rail line  waste of resources   A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa has accused the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi of frustrating the formal take – off of the Baro Inland Port, Niger State.   Vatsa, a former publicity secretary of the party […]
News

IDPs seek help as hardship bites harder

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who were forced to flee their ancestral homes and residents as a result of the worsening insecurity, have called for help as the hardship they go through bites harder. Although, there are interventions by nongovernmental organisations both local and international, individuals, religious bodies e.tc. for IDPs in addition to what government […]
News Top Stories

Buhari approves new security measures for S’East, S’South

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new security measures specifically for the South-East and South-South geo-political zones of the country. This came as he promised to tackle the challenges of drug abuse, unemployment and other enablers of crime in the country. Briefing newsmen after the third Security Council meeting held within 11 days and chaired by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica