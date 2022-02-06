Metro & Crime

Ortom to Atiku: You abandoned Benue during herdsmen attacks

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Atiku: I’ve issues with the way Fulani race was profiled

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom Sunday looked former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar straight in the face and told him that people of the state are not happy with him for abandoning them when herdsmen attacked them and he kept mute.

Governor Ortom spoke when he received Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his campaign team on a visit at Government House in Makurdi.

Ortom was emphatic that as the holder of one of the highest chieftaincy title in the Tiv Area Traditional Council, the “Zege Mule U Tiv” meaning “the big shelter of the Tiv nation”, the people were not happy that the presidential aspirant did not visit the state or send relief materials when it came under siege by Fulani militia herdsmen.

“Your visit to Benue as the ‘Zege Mule U Tiv’ is long overdue. But it’s better late than never. You are in your home and we are happy to receive you. But let me say here that our people were not happy that you didn’t visit when terrorists Fulani groups were attacking and killing the people in Benue,” said Ortom.

The governor, however, cleared the misconceptions that he referred to indigenous Fulani, who he said had lived with Benue people, as terrorists.

He lamented that terrorists Fulani groups from foreign countries including Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM were still terrorising the state and county without the federal government coming hard on them.

Speaking on the state of nation, the governor decried that the “barefooted incapability of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration at the centre has led Nigeria to where it is.

He expressed confidence that for him, the success of the PDP at the 2023 elections remains critical above his personal interests stressing that what the party needs now is to remain united in order to reclaim and salvage the country.

Responding, Alhaji Atiku said he was unable to visit the state in its trying times because he was out of the country for further studies.

He then donated the sum of N50 million for the upkeep of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

He said he had issues with the way the entire Fulani race was profiled in the course of the crisis as violent people but admitted that he had reconciled with Governor Ortom for the clarifications he had given.

While answering questions from reporters, Atiku dismissed insinuations that he was silent during the crisis because according to him, he had issued a number of press statements while overseas condemning the invasion.

The former Vice President commended the party leaders in the state for their support to Ortom.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

