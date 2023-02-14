Ortom To Benue People: Be vigilant, acquire legal weapons to ward off invaders

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has charged people of the state to be vigilant and on the alert to security issues in view of thelooming insecurity in the state. As a result, the governor insisted that there was compelling need for communities in the state to take their destiny into their hands by acquiring legal weapons prescribedbylawtowardoff the invaders.

There was apprehension at the weekend in Onyagede community in Ohimini Local Government Area of the state over the strange hovering of a helicopter that was seen constantly dropping men dressed in military uniform in the vicinity, thus raising fear of a possible air strike. The governor spoke during a Thanksgiving Mass in honourof hisCommissioner for Housingand UrbanDevelopment, Chief Ekpe Ogbu, who was kidnapped by Fulani terrorists in his village with his driver and two others held at St Paul’s Catholic Parish, UtonkoninAdoLocal Government Area. He noted that in view of the looming insecurity in the state, there was the need for collective effort to tackle the challenge, emphasizing: “The people of Benue South Senatorial District must stand up and support the government to resist the invasion of our communities by Fulani herdsmen-terrorists.”

Thegovernorinsistedthat communitiesmusttake their destiny into their hands, stressing that “everybody must be vigilant and acquire legal weapons prescribed by law to ward off the invaders.” He disclosed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, that those responsible for the kidnap of Chief Ogbu have been arrested and were facing prosecution. Governor Ortom also stated that he would soon meet with the Idoma Area Traditional Council to review the security situation in the zone in order to map out strategies to curtail it.

He maintained that no one will stop him from speaking out against the atrocities perpetrated against the people of the state by Fulani terrorists, stressing that the society was too advanced for the crude approach deployed by the invaders whose major aim was to take over the ancestral lands of the people of Benue. He encouraged them to sustain their support to security agencies posted to their area to enable them perform their duties. The governor noted that the Community Volunteer Guards was to support community policing and implored the people to report any suspicious movements around their communities.

Ortom commended Ogbu as a model and appreciated the community for supporting him, noting that they have had a cordial working relationship. On the appeal by the celebrant over the state of Government College, Utonkon, the governor said his administration will liaise with the management of Benue State University, with a view to making the college an outside campus of the university and directed the CommissionerforEducation to initiate a memo for the upgrade of some blocks at the institution as a first step. Paramount ruler of Idoma nation, Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty, John Elaigwu Odogbo, who also attended the event, prayed God to continue to preserve Chief Ogbu.

