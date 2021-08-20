Ortom to Buhahi: Count Benue out of proposed grazing reserves/cattle routes plot

Says no difference between PMB’s govt and Taliban in Afghanistan

*Evacuates 400 students from Jos over killings

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom Friday hit again hit back at President Muhammadu Buhahi’s fresh moves to review the grazing reserves and cattle routes ‘already rejected by Nigerians’ saying there is no iota of land for the proposed programme in the state.

The governor said the presidency is rather whipping a dead horse on the matter, stressing that the latest push for grazing reserves and cattle routes is surely a ‘final onslaught against majority of Nigerians who must be deprived of their God-given lands to accommodate foreign herdsmen moving into the country for the occupation agenda’.

Governor Ortom, who was reacting to the presidency’s renewed plot to reactivate 368 grazing and cattle sites in 25 unnamed states in the country, said there is no difference

in what Nigerians are passing through under President Buhari’s watch and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

He said: “The Federal Government has no constitutional right to appropriate lands for itself or anyone else for that matter without the approval of state governors.

“It is now clear that the Presidency wants to plunge the country into avoidable crisis. Otherwise, what is the justification for President Buhari’s insistence that grazing reserves be established across the country when Nigerians have openly kicked against the policy and have embraced ranching in place of open grazing?

“What is the difference between the Buhari administration’s approach to insecurity and the Taliban agenda in Afghanistan? It is now evident that the government at the centre prioritizes the welfare of cattle over human beings and is bent on taking Nigeria back to the precolonial era with some snippets of a society where in the words of Thomas Hobbes, life has become ‘solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short’. The country has been turned to a cow republic by the present administration and the basic principles of equality, justice, fairness and equity which engender peace and suppress anarchy are non-existent.

“There is no land for grazing reserves or cattle routes in Benue State. Though the Federal Government craftily concealed the names of the states where Mr President has ordered that grazing reserves be foisted on the people, we wish to categorically state that no part of Benue will be allocated for grazing reserves or cattle routes! There is no gazetted land or cattle route in Benue State. Our state should be counted out of the proposed grazing reserves programme.”

Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase, regretted that a country where insecurity has reached an all-time high with hundreds being killed by armed herdsmen, bandits and other terrorists, the presidency is only bothered about animals and their safety and is deploying all machinery and arsenals of government to impose grazing reserves and cattle routes Nigerians.

He said unequivocally that the Buhari administration has turned a blind eye to the unimaginable levels of encroachment on lands belonging to Nigerians by cattle and has never come out to condemn activities of herdsmen, pointing out that ‘the only time the President is heard speaking about atrocities of the herders is when he defends them’.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 400 indigenes of Benue State studying at the University of Jos in Plateau State have been evacuated by the state government following the unrest in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The students, who were conveyed with about 25 buses, arrived Makurdi about 12 midnight on Thursday accompanied by heavy security personnel.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, who received the students, expressed appreciation to God for their safety and safe return to the state.

Prof. Ityavyar commended Governor Ortom for the swift response to the plight of the students, noting that the governor places high premium on the safety of Benue citizens.

He emphasized that the governor had called several times within the period of their journey to ascertain that the students were evacuated safely.

He assured the students that the Ortom-led administration would continue to prioritize the safety of the people irrespective of their religious and political creeds.

