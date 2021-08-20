Metro & Crime

Ortom to Buhahi: Count Benue out of proposed grazing reserves/cattle routes plot

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

  • Says no difference between PMB’s govt and Taliban in Afghanistan
    *Evacuates 400 students from Jos over killings

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom Friday hit again hit back at President Muhammadu Buhahi’s fresh moves to review the grazing reserves and cattle routes ‘already rejected by Nigerians’ saying there is no iota of land for the proposed programme in the state.
The governor said the presidency is rather whipping a dead horse on the matter, stressing that the latest push for grazing reserves and cattle routes is surely a ‘final onslaught against majority of Nigerians who must be deprived of their God-given lands to accommodate foreign herdsmen moving into the country for the occupation agenda’.
Governor Ortom, who was reacting to the presidency’s renewed plot to reactivate 368 grazing and cattle sites in 25 unnamed states in the country, said there is no difference
in what Nigerians are passing through under President Buhari’s watch and the Taliban in Afghanistan.
He said: “The Federal Government has no constitutional right to appropriate lands for itself or anyone else for that matter without the approval of state governors.
“It is now clear that the Presidency wants to plunge the country into avoidable crisis. Otherwise, what is the justification for President Buhari’s insistence that grazing reserves be established across the country when Nigerians have openly kicked against the policy and have embraced ranching in place of open grazing?
“What is the difference between the Buhari administration’s approach to insecurity and the Taliban agenda in Afghanistan? It is now evident that the government at the centre prioritizes the welfare of cattle over human beings and is bent on taking Nigeria back to the precolonial era with some snippets of a society where in the words of Thomas Hobbes, life has become ‘solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short’. The country has been turned to a cow republic by the present administration and the basic principles of equality, justice, fairness and equity which engender peace and suppress anarchy are non-existent.
“There is no land for grazing reserves or cattle routes in Benue State. Though the Federal Government craftily concealed the names of the states where Mr President has ordered that grazing reserves be foisted on the people, we wish to categorically state that no part of Benue will be allocated for grazing reserves or cattle routes! There is no gazetted land or cattle route in Benue State. Our state should be counted out of the proposed grazing reserves programme.”
Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase, regretted that a country where insecurity has reached an all-time high with hundreds being killed by armed herdsmen, bandits and other terrorists, the presidency is only bothered about animals and their safety and is deploying all machinery and arsenals of government to impose grazing reserves and cattle routes Nigerians.
He said unequivocally that the Buhari administration has turned a blind eye to the unimaginable levels of encroachment on lands belonging to Nigerians by cattle and has never come out to condemn activities of herdsmen, pointing out that ‘the only time the President is heard speaking about atrocities of the herders is when he defends them’.
Meanwhile, no fewer than 400 indigenes of Benue State studying at the University of Jos in Plateau State have been evacuated by the state government following the unrest in Jos, the Plateau State capital.
The students, who were conveyed with about 25 buses, arrived Makurdi about 12 midnight on Thursday accompanied by heavy security personnel.
The state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, who received the students, expressed appreciation to God for their safety and safe return to the state.
Prof. Ityavyar commended Governor Ortom for the swift response to the plight of the students, noting that the governor places high premium on the safety of Benue citizens.
He emphasized that the governor had called several times within the period of their journey to ascertain that the students were evacuated safely.
He assured the students that the Ortom-led administration would continue to prioritize the safety of the people irrespective of their religious and political creeds.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Lagos: 17 policemen dismissed for murder, misconduct

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Lagos State Police Command yesterday said it had dismissed 17 policemen for various criminal and disciplinary offences, including murder, committed between October 2019 and October 2020. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that the move was to promote discipline and core values of policing in Lagos State. […]
Metro & Crime

Dad defiles 16-year-old daughter in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Police have arrested a 56-year-old man, Peter Idam, at Ezi-Idume, Amangbala, Afikpo in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, for allegedly defiling his 16-year-old daughter. Idam, a furniture maker and father of four, was allegedly caught by his neighbour in his shop on Eke Market Road opposite Enugu North Motor Park having […]
Metro & Crime

Notorious kidnapper, ‘Lion,’ held for judge’s wife’s abduction

Posted on Author Clement James

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A 30-year-old notorious kidnapper, Nse Nse Otu Bassey aka Lion, has been arrested in Calabar along with five of his gang members. Bassey, who was apprehended by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) attached to the Federal Intelligence Bureau (FIB) deployed in the state to assist the Commissioner of Police, was arrested with […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica